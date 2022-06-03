683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

