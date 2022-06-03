683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Alico at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alico by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

