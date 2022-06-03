683 Capital Management LLC Invests $410,000 in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LCNB by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $92,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

