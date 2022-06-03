683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

