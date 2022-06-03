683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.