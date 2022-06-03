626 Financial LLC Takes Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 626 Financial LLC owned 8.15% of Real Brokerage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $87,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

