626 Financial LLC Invests $256,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $73.14 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.