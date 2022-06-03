626 Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

