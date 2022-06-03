626 Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

COIN stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

