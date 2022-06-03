5,721 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,721 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 817,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,694,000.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

