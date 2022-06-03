521 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

