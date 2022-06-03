50,000 Shares in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $15,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $9,337,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $8,549,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $7,583,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DPCSU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

