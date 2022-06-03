$5.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $21.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.59 to $22.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,492. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

