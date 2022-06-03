450,000 Shares in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.
NASDAQ MCAAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 5,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
