450,000 Shares in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

NASDAQ MCAAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 5,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.