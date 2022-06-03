$38.60 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post $38.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $39.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $146.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $147.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

QIPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

