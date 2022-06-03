3,513 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CLX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.
In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
