3,513 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

