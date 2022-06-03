$333.31 Million in Sales Expected for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to post sales of $333.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.31 million to $347.30 million. W. P. Carey reported sales of $319.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 29,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

