$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to announce $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $32.61 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 362,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

