31,000 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. UiPath makes up approximately 0.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 122,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,756. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

