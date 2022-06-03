30,200 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. 21,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.