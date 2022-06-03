2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 236,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.