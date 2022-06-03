$284.47 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will post $284.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.72 million and the lowest is $283.46 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,661. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

