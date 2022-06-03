2,668 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $38.13. 24,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

