265,604 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 6.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

