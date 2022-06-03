$212.96 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) will announce $212.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.90 million and the highest is $213.00 million. New Relic reported sales of $180.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $921.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.95 million to $925.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 547,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

