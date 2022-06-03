$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will post $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $268.53. The stock had a trading volume of 202,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.