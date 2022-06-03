19,400 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $8,694,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $7,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $7,940,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.