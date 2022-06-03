192,700 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. LendingClub comprises approximately 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.19% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LendingClub by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.59. 18,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,488. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.