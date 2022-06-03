19,220 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. 25,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -17.61. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

