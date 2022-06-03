$178.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.06 million and the lowest is $176.43 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $723.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.13 million to $733.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $801.19 million, with estimates ranging from $781.86 million to $831.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 508,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

