150,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $4,060,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $3,553,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

