1,349 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.