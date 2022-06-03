12,000 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,806. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

