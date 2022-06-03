1,148 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $498.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.15 and its 200 day moving average is $494.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

