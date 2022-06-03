101,100 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $229,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEIX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 3,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5,495.00 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

