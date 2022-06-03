100,000 Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCLU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000.
ROCLU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.
