100,000 Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCLU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

ROCLU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.