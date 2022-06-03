$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Customers Bancorp also posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 169,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

