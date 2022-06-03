$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.69. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 1,044,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

