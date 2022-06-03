$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.90. 32,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,261. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

