$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $153.33. 20,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

