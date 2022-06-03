$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. 575,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,758. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,828,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5,918.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.