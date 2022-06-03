$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,987 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. 2,712,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

