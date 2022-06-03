-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.