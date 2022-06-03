-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.