$0.97 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.16. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 842,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.