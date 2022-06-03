$0.81 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. 146,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,445. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

