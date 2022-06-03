$0.63 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.