$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gentherm by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $698,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.22.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.