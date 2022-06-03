-$0.39 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Inogen reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 277.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,293. The company has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

