$0.36 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,164. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

