$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.49. AdaptHealth posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 151,786 shares of company stock worth $2,547,475. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

